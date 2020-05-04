After adding its new Magic Keyboard to the Macbook Air and iPad Pro, Apple today updated the 13-inch Macbook Pro with the same component. The new Macbook Pro has Intel’s 10th gen processors inside and starts at Rs. 1,22,990 in India. It will be sold through Apple Authourised Resellers in the country.

The primary change here is that Apple is no longer using its controversial butterfly keyboard mechanism. The company had unveiled this new keyboard with the 16-inch Macbook Pro announced in November last year and added it to the new Macbook Air launched in March this year. Many users had complained about the old butterfly keyboards breaking down easily, and though Apple has maintained that the issue affected very few users, it has now revamped its entire laptop portfolio with new keyboards.

Apple says the 13-inch Macbook Pro will have 16GB faster, 3733 MHz RAM in some configurations. The company is also letting consumers upgrade to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage inside. However, the Indian variant of the device seems to have only up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The company claims the 13-inch Macbook Pro is 2.8 times faster than the older 13-inch Macbook Pro.

It usually takes Apple some time to bring in all SKUs of its devices to India, since the company doesn’t have its own retail channels here. Whether all the SKUs available globally will be sold in India will depend on how the company sees demand evolve over time.

The company’s T2 security chip is also fitted on the new Macbook. It’s meant to check that “software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with and provides on-the-fly data encryption for everything stores on the SSD".

Share Via