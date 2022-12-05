Apple AR/VR headset launch may be delayed: Here’s why1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 10:53 AM IST
- Stating that the shipment schedule for Apple AR/VR headset has been delayed, Kuo says that the device is facing some software-related issues.
Apple has been working on an Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) headset for some time now. The device was expected to go into mass shipments by Q2, 2023. According to supply chain data analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s AR/VR headset is now likely to ship in the second half of 2023. The analyst shared this information in a series of posts on microblogging site Twitter.