Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ event: iPhone 17 launch could mean end of THESE 6 devices

Apple's "Awe Dropping" event is all set to be held at the company's Cupertino-based headquarters on September 9. The tech giant will likely unveil four new iPhones along with a couple of accessories at its biggest hardware launch of the year.

While there is palpable excitement around the launch of new devices, Apple is also expected to end the life of some of its older iPhones, which is the same policy the company follows each year. Here's a look at the most probable devices to get the axe this year.

Which devices will be killed this year? 1) iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple has a long-standing history of not selling two of its Pro lineups at the same time, which means as soon as the iPhone 17 series is launched, we could see the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max getting discontinued. This will not mean that the phones would go out of sale immediately; it just means that Apple would not officially sell these devices and would replenish the stocks.

However, retailers who already have the iPhone 16 Pro series will keep selling the phones until their stocks last.

2) iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: While the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to continue in Apple's lineup, the company is expected to discontinue the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The good news for Apple fans could be that the price of the iPhone 16 series is likely to be officially reduced after the iPhone 17 launch. Moreover, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be sold at steep discounts by retailers during the upcoming Diwali sales.

3) Apple Watch Series 10: Apple is expected to introduce the new Apple Watch Series 11 at the September 9 launch event, which could also mark the end of the road for the Apple Watch Series 10.

Similarly, the company could also debut the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at the event, which could lead to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 getting retired.

There are also rumors about the launch of a new Apple Watch SE model; if that happens, the Watch SE 2 would immediately get the axe from the Apple lineup.