Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ Event on 9 September: iPhone 17 Pro Max, 17 Air and 17 Pro pricing tipped

Apple is all geared up to host its autumn keynote on 9 September 2025, with the event to be staged at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino. Branded “Awe Dropping”, the presentation is being billed as one of the company’s most consequential launches of the year. As expected, the focus will fall on the new iPhone 17 family, alongside expected updates to the Apple Watch, AirPods and the company’s growing suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected specifications The iPhone 17 series is anticipated to introduce five distinct models. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to debut with a slimmer aluminium body and the latest A19 Bionic chip. A larger-screen iPhone 17 Plus could also be unveiled, sharing most of the specifications of the base model but aimed at those seeking a bigger display. Higher up the range, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to arrive in a titanium frame, powered by the A19 Pro processor, equipped with a triple-lens camera system including LiDAR, and offering storage options of up to 2TB.

Additionally, the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max could also feature the largest display, a periscope telephoto lens and the series’ longest-lasting battery. In a move to diversify its line-up, Apple is also said to be preparing the iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin, fashion-first device measuring just 5.5 mm thick, with compromises to battery life and camera hardware in order to achieve its portability.

The design language across the range is expected to shift subtly. The new Air model will create a distinct identity, while titanium finishes are reserved for the Pro and Pro Max.

Display technology will likely continue to rely on Apple’s Super Retina XDR panels, although ProMotion’s 120Hz refresh rate is again expected to remain exclusive to the high-end versions.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected pricing Pricing details have not been confirmed by Apple, but analyst reports and industry leaks suggest a wide spectrum, as per an ET report.

In India, the standard iPhone 17 could begin at ₹79,900, rising to ₹1,64,900 for the Pro Max.

In the United States, the iPhone 17 Air is tipped to start at $899, while the Pro Max may reach as high as $2,300.

Similar pricing leaks place the iPhone 17 Air at £849 in the United Kingdom, €1,019 in Europe, AU$1,599 in Australia, and ¥129,800 in Japan.