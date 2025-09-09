Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: When and where to watch livestream in Canada, UK, US, Australia and China

Apple is preparing to host its next big launch, the Awe-Dropping Event, on Monday, 9 September 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT). The keynote is expected to showcase the company’s newest flagship devices, including the much-discussed iPhone 17 line-up, refreshed Apple Watches, and the next-generation AirPods Pro.

Advertisement

Viewing Times in the United States and Canada For viewers in the United States, the event will begin at 10 AM PDT, 11 AM MDT, 12 noon CDT, and 1 AM EDT, covering all four mainland time zones.

Those in Canada can watch the livestream at the same times, with an additional slot at 2 PM. Atlantic Daylight Time (ADT) for audiences on the east coast.

Timings for Australia, UK and China In Australia, the timings will roll over into the following day. On Tuesday, 10 September, the event will be available from 1 AM in Western Australia (AWST), 2:30 AM in Central Australia (ACST), and 3 AM on the east coast (AEST).

Across the United Kingdom, the event will go live at 6 PM British Summer Time (BST), while much of Europe will tune in from 7 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Advertisement

In Asia, the presentation will roll into the early hours of Tuesday, 10 September. For China and Singapore, the livestream starts at 1 AM China Standard Time (CST), while in Japan it begins an hour later at 2 AM Japan Standard Time (JST).

How to watch the livestream Apple will make the keynote accessible globally across several platforms. The presentation can be viewed directly on the company’s official events website, where visitors can also set reminders in advance. The Apple TV app will host the broadcast across supported devices such as iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVs. For those who do not own Apple hardware, the keynote will also be streamed live on Apple’s official YouTube channel, offering the most convenient and universal option.

Advertisement

What to expect from the event The September event has long been Apple’s most significant annual showcase, setting the tone for its product strategy in the year ahead. The iPhone 17 family is expected to headline proceedings, with the standard model tipped to finally adopt a 120Hz display and a sharper 24-megapixel front camera. A new “Air” model could also make its debut as Apple’s thinnest handset to date.

Alongside the smartphones, updates are anticipated for the Apple Watch Series 11, the more affordable SE 3, and the rugged Ultra 3, which may feature satellite connectivity and faster charging. A slimmer redesign of the AirPods Pro, equipped with a new H3 chip for stronger noise cancellation, is also on the cards.

Advertisement