Apple begins mass production of iPhone 15 display panels: Report

Apple has reportedly started the mass production of its iPhone 15 series display. According to a report by The Elec, a South Korean publication, Apple’s display supplier Samsung has started mass producing the OLED panels for the new smartphones. It says that Apple has granted approval to Samsung Display for the production of four distinct OLED panels intended for the iPhone 15 series.

As the primary supplier of OLED panels to Apple, Samsung Display will be responsible for manufacturing displays for all four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The report indicates that the iPhone 15 launch is proceeding as scheduled for September. In contrast to the previous year, where the iPhone 14 series faced delays due to the pandemic, Apple plans to unveil and release the iPhone 15 series within its regular time frame.

Recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that Apple will use a new technology with the display of Phone 15 Pro and Pro Max models in order to create the company's ‘dream iphone’ that is truly all-screen.

Apple is expected to use a new technology called ‘low-injection pressure over-molding’ or ‘LIPO’ to shrink the border size on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models from 2.2 millimetres to 1.5 millimetres. The process was first used in the Apple Watch Series 7 in order to increase the display size and make borders thinner and is also eventually expected to make its way to iPad devices.

All phones under Apple iPhone 15 series are expected to come with Dynamic Island feature. It is currently available on the Pro models of iPhone 14. Apple may also include a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max with up to 10x optical zoom, surpassing the current 2.5x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The upcoming iPhones are expected to run on the faster A16 chip based on a 3nm process. It is likely that Apple may reveal the new iPhone 15 series in early September. As far as the pricing is concerned, the company may increase the price of Pro models by up to $200.