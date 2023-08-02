Apple begins mass production of iPhone 15 display panels: Report

Apple begins mass production of iPhone 15 display panels: Report1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Apple has reportedly begun mass production of the iPhone 15 series display, with Samsung as the primary supplier. The launch is expected in September, with new features such as a thinner border and periscope camera.
Apple has reportedly started the mass production of its iPhone 15 series display. According to a report by The Elec, a South Korean publication, Apple’s display supplier Samsung has started mass producing the OLED panels for the new smartphones. It says that Apple has granted approval to Samsung Display for the production of four distinct OLED panels intended for the iPhone 15 series.
