Apple brings redesigned iPad in India at 44,900 onwards: Details

Apple has introduced the new iPad with a completely revamped design. The Cupertino-based company has dropped the home button from the device, enabling an all-screen design. The new iPad is offered in four new colours: Silver, Blue, Yellow, and Pink. Powering the device is the Apple A14 Bionic chipset and runs on iPadOS 16 operating system.
Apple iPad (2022) WiFi model comes with a starting price of ₹44,900 for the 64GB model. The device’s price goes up to ₹59,900 for the 256GB variant. It’s WiFi + Cellular model, on the other hand, is priced at ₹59,900 and ₹74,900, for the 64GB and 256GB, respectively. It is up for pre-orders and will go on sale on October 26.
iPad (2022) specifications
Apple iPad (2022) model has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360x1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. The company has removed Touch ID with the 2022 model. The tablet comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset, which is claimed to deliver a 20 percent increase in CPU and 10 percent improvement in graphics over the previous generation. Apple claims that the new iPad up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet,3
On the camera front, the iPad (2022) model has an ultra-wide front camera with a 12MP sensor and 122-degree field of view with Center Stage support. There is an upgraded 12MP wide camera on the rear with detailed 4K video with support for 240-fps slo-mo. The tablet is equipped with a dual microphone and offers new landscape stereo speakers.
The all-new iPad (2022) comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and USB-C for faster connectivity. With new support for Wi-Fi 6, connections are 30 percent faster on the new iPad than the 802.11ac Wi-Fi supported on the previous generation. Cellular models come with 5G connectivity with speeds of up to 3.5Gbps.