Apple brings redesigned iPad in India at 44,900 onwards: Details

Apple iPad (2022) WiFi model comes with a starting price of ₹44,900 for the 64GB model. The device’s price goes up to ₹59,900 for the 256GB variant. It’s WiFi + Cellular model, on the other hand, is priced at ₹59,900 and ₹74,900, for the 64GB and 256GB, respectively. It is up for pre-orders and will go on sale on October 26.

