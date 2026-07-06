Apple could bring back its iPhone X playbook for the iPhone Ultra

Apple's foray into the foldable smartphone segment is among the biggest open secrets in the tech circle these days. However, a new report suggests that while the iPhone Ultra/Fold could be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup at the September launch event, the phone may not be immediately available to buy.

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As per a new report by analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo, Apple could be planning to pull off a similar feat to the iPhone X where both pre-orders and official sales for the phone began later on. Notaby, the iPhone X was launched in 2017 alongisde the iPhone 8 lineup but was not available to buy immediately owing to manufacturing challenges.

Kuo also said that his latest industry survey suggests assembly shipments of Apple's foldable iPhone will total only 7-8 million units during the second half of 2026. Of these, he predicts, just 0.5-1 million units are expected to be assembled in the third quarter, accounting for roughly 10% of the total production.

Meanwhile, the analyst predicts that Apple will manufacture around 20-22 million units of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during the same quarter,

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This leads him to believes that Apple could be planning to postpone the pre-orders and availability of the iPhone Ultra until the fourth quarter of 2026.

iPhone Ultra coud be a success at launch:

Kuo says that based on his discussions with carriers, sales channels, and resellers, the demand for iPhone Ultra could remain strong at the end of 2026 even at a price of around $2,300-2,500.

This, he suggests could lead to foldable iPhone selling out immedately after the pre-orderes open and delivery times could go into 4-6 weeks period or potentially even longer.

He says it could even lead to a scenario where the iPhone Ultra is sold for a resale price 50-100% above the official price set by Apple.

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However, Kuo adds that the real test of demand will likely come between late 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, once supply constraints ease and the initial excitement surrounding the launch begins to fade.

Specification Details Device Apple foldable iPhone (rumoured as iPhone Ultra) Launch timeline Expected in fall 2026 Form factor Book-style foldable Cover display 5.49-inch OLED (rumoured) Main display 7.76-inch OLED (rumoured) Resolution Inner: 2,713 × 1,920 pixels; Outer: 2,088 × 1,422 pixels Aspect ratio 4:3 (inner display) Thickness 4.5mm (unfolded); 9-9.5mm (folded) Frame Titanium and aluminium Display protection Ultra-thin glass Crease Nearly invisible crease (rumoured) Hinge Liquid metal hinge Processor Apple A20 (2nm) RAM 12GB Rear cameras 48MP primary + 48MP ultra-wide Front cameras Under-display selfie camera (inner) + hole-punch selfie camera (outer) Biometrics Touch ID (side-mounted) Battery 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh (rumoured) Charging Not specified Operating system iOS 27 Storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Multitasking Split-screen support for two apps Colours Silver/White, Space Grey/Black, Deep Blue (rumoured) Expected price Around $1,800 to $2,500 Availability Expected alongside iPhone 18 Pro series (subject to production schedule)

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in