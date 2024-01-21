Apple could launch its biggest iPad Air with 12.9-inch display soon. Here's what we know so far
Apple is working on launching a bigger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display, powered by the M2 chipset. The new iPad will have a similar design to the current generation, with a slim body and all-screen design.
Apple is reportedly working on launching a bigger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display soon as the iPad Air 6th Generation model and could be powered by Apple's proprietary M2 chipset. The new iPad has been rumored since October last year but now a report by 91Mobiles revealed the renders of the upcoming device.