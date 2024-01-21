Apple is reportedly working on launching a bigger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display soon as the iPad Air 6th Generation model and could be powered by Apple's proprietary M2 chipset. The new iPad has been rumored since October last year but now a report by 91Mobiles revealed the renders of the upcoming device.

As per the 91Mobiles report citing industry sources, the new iPad Air 12.9 inch will have a similar design to the current generation to the iPad Air with a slim body and all-screen design. The latest tablet from Apple could feature a Touch ID button on top and speakers grilles on the bottom similar to the previous generation. Furthermore, the new iPad Air is seen to be featuring a side switch and a USB-C type port.

Interestingly, there is design change around the rear camera with the report suggesting there is a visible border around the lens and LED flash on the new iPad Air. Apart from this, Apple doesn't seem to be making a lot of design changes with the new iPad Air.

According to an Indian Express report, the upcoming iPad Air 12.9 inch will significantly lower the difference between the Pro and Air lineup, offering users a chance to get a bigger display from Apple while still saving a lot of money by not paying extra by opting for the Pro lineup. Moreover, since the bezels around the iPad Air 12.9 inch are expected to be similar to the previous generation it could in essence have bigger dimensions than the 12.9 inch iPad Pro lineup.

The current iPad Air 5th Gen comes with a 10.9-inch screen but Apple could start offering two sizes with the new iPad launch later this year.

An earlier report by Bloomberg had also noted that Apple is planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Air with four potential models codenamed J507, J508, J537 and J538. The report noted that these models would be available in both wifi and cellular versions.

Moreover, the Bloomberg report noted the larger display on the iPad Air series could be part of Apple's strategy to offer more options at different price points, similar to what the company has done with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series.

