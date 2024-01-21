 Apple could launch its biggest iPad Air with 12.9-inch display soon. Here's what we know so far | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple could launch its biggest iPad Air with 12.9-inch display soon. Here's what we know so far
Back Back

Apple could launch its biggest iPad Air with 12.9-inch display soon. Here's what we know so far

 Livemint

Apple is working on launching a bigger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display, powered by the M2 chipset. The new iPad will have a similar design to the current generation, with a slim body and all-screen design.

The Macbook Air variant comes a year after the launch of the upgraded version of the 13-inch MacBook Air with same processr. (AFP)Premium
The Macbook Air variant comes a year after the launch of the upgraded version of the 13-inch MacBook Air with same processr. (AFP)

Apple is reportedly working on launching a bigger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display soon as the iPad Air 6th Generation model and could be powered by Apple's proprietary M2 chipset. The new iPad has been rumored since October last year but now a report by 91Mobiles revealed the renders of the upcoming device. 

As per the 91Mobiles report citing industry sources, the new iPad Air 12.9 inch will have a similar design to the current generation to the iPad Air with a slim body and all-screen design. The latest tablet from Apple could feature a Touch ID button on top and speakers grilles on the bottom similar to the previous generation. Furthermore, the new iPad Air is seen to be featuring a side switch and a USB-C type port. 

Interestingly, there is design change around the rear camera with the report suggesting there is a visible border around the lens and LED flash on the new iPad Air. Apart from this, Apple doesn't seem to be making a lot of design changes with the new iPad Air. 

According to an Indian Express report, the upcoming iPad Air 12.9 inch will significantly lower the difference between the Pro and Air lineup, offering users a chance to get a bigger display from Apple while still saving a lot of money by not paying extra by opting for the Pro lineup. Moreover, since the bezels around the iPad Air 12.9 inch are expected to be similar to the previous generation it could in essence have bigger dimensions than the 12.9 inch iPad Pro lineup.

The current iPad Air 5th Gen comes with a 10.9-inch screen but Apple could start offering two sizes with the new iPad launch later this year. 

An earlier report by Bloomberg had also noted that Apple is planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Air with four potential models codenamed J507, J508, J537 and J538. The report noted that these models would be available in both wifi and cellular versions. 

Moreover, the Bloomberg report noted the larger display on the iPad Air series could be part of Apple's strategy to offer more options at different price points, similar to what the company has done with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Jan 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App