Apple may introduce THIS unexpected device alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9
At the 'It’s Glowtime' event on September 9, Apple may reveal iPhone 16 series, AirPods 4, and Apple Watches. Rumors indicate an iPad Mini 7 with 8.3-inch display, 8GB RAM, and possibly an A16, A17 Pro, or M1 chip.
Apple's new iPhone 16 series will be unveiled at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. As well as the 4 iPhone 16 variants, reports suggest that Apple could also launch AirPods 4 in 2 variants, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 10. However, a new report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant may have another trick up its sleeve that could be unveiled on Sept. 9.