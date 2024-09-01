At the 'It’s Glowtime' event on September 9, Apple may reveal iPhone 16 series, AirPods 4, and Apple Watches. Rumors indicate an iPad Mini 7 with 8.3-inch display, 8GB RAM, and possibly an A16, A17 Pro, or M1 chip.

Apple's new iPhone 16 series will be unveiled at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. As well as the 4 iPhone 16 variants, reports suggest that Apple could also launch AirPods 4 in 2 variants, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 10. However, a new report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant may have another trick up its sleeve that could be unveiled on Sept. 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest rumours, Apple may be planning to unveil the iPad Mini 7 at the 'Glowtime' event. While there have been rumblings of a new iPad Mini for some time now, with iPad Mini 6 stocks running low, there is now a very real chance that the iPad Mini 7 could finally be on its way.

Apple iPad Mini 7 specifications: Rumors suggest that the upcoming iPad Mini 7 could feature the same 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2266 x 1488 and 60Hz refresh rate. Apple is unlikely to provide an OLED upgrade to this tablet and will most likely continue to use an IPS LCD panel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple is likely to provide a massive RAM upgrade to the iPad Mini 7, going from 4GB base variant on its predecessor to 8GB this time around. While reports suggest that there should be a similar increase in the storage capacity, there isn't anything confirmed so far.

An upgrade to the processor of iPad Mini is also likely given that Apple could is likely to make a big deal out of Apple Intelligence running in all its devices. While the current rumors point to an A16 chipset, this could change to A17 Pro or M1 chip as the launch date approaches.