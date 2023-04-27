Apple reportedly has plans to reveal three new desktop Macs during WWDC 2023, which were discovered through code by a Twitter user.

In a recent tweet, Nicolas Alvarez claimed to have discovered potential new Mac models that may be unveiled during WWDC 2023. According to Alvarez, the codes for three different Mac models were found in the Find My configuration and they are identified as Mac 14,8, Mac 14,13, and Mac 14,14.

Alvarez also noted that the devices were located within a list where the "you left your device behind" feature is disabled, strongly suggesting that they are desktop Macs. While Alvarez speculated that they could potentially be Mac Studios, no official information regarding their models has been released yet.

In other news, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has reported that Apple has no plans to release Mac Studios with M2 chips, and will instead focus on a computer powered by the M3 chip. Additionally, Gurman mentioned that the new Mac Pro may not make an appearance at WWDC 2023. This information adds to the mystery surrounding Alvarez's recent discovery of potential new Mac models.

The technology giant based in California, has revealed that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2023 is scheduled to commence on June 5th. The event, which will be virtual, is set to run from June 5th to June 9th. Additionally, reports indicate that an in-person experience will once again be available at Apple Park, as was the case last year.

Susan Prescott, the Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple, has shared some insights into the upcoming WWDC 2023. Prescott mentioned that this year's event will be the "biggest and most exciting" conference to date. She went on to add, "WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!"

As is customary, the technology company typically unveils its latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS at its annual conference, and this year is anticipated to be no exception. Speculations suggest that Apple will unveil iOS 17, which will include a plethora of enhancements and new features.

Apple has emphasized that this year's WWDC is set to be particularly noteworthy. This is due to the anticipated unveiling of the company's much-discussed augmented or virtual reality headset, which has been the subject of speculation and leaks for numerous years. Reports indicate that the company's virtual reality headset is expected to be the main attraction of the conference.