Apple could unveil 3 new Macs at WWDC 2023. Here's what to expect2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:27 AM IST
In a recent tweet, Nicolas Alvarez claimed to have discovered potential new Mac models that may be unveiled during WWDC 2023. According to Alvarez, the codes for three different Mac models were found in the Find My configuration and they are identified as Mac 14,8, Mac 14,13, and Mac 14,14.
Apple reportedly has plans to reveal three new desktop Macs during WWDC 2023, which were discovered through code by a Twitter user.
