Apple cyber flaw allows silent iPhone hack through iMessage

The intrusion is particularly worrisome because it is what researchers at Citizen Lab refer to as a “zero click" attack, meaning, unlike most other iPhone hacks, the user doesn’t need to click on a link or open a document to be infected. “Anyone with iMessage on their phone could be silently infected," said John Scott-Railton, a researcher with Citizen Lab. “They would see nothing."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}