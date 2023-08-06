With new exciting offers at Vijay Sales, many of Apple's popular devices like iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPads and Macbooks are available at great discounts. While Vijay Sales isn't offering significant discounts on the listed price of some of these devices, users can get these devices at comparatively lower prices after using HDFC cards and availing the exchange offer.

The offer on Apple devices is available during the Apple Days sale and will last till August 10. Most of the Apple enthusiasts can buy these devices by visiting any of the company's over 125 retail stores or buy them online.

Here's a list of discounts on all Apple products:

iPhone 14:

The 128GB version of the iPhone 14, which is priced at ₹79,990 on Apple's website, is available at a starting price of ₹69,990 at Vijay Sales. In addition, customers can avail a cashback of ₹4,000 on HDFC cards, bringing the effective price of the phone down to ₹65,990. In addition, users can take full advantage of the offers by getting an additional ₹8,000 discount on the exchange of an old device.

iPhone 14 Plus and Pro series:

The 128 GB version of iPhone 14 Plus, listed for ₹89,990 on Apple website is available at a starting price of 79949 and users can avail additional discounts using the HDFC card.

Similarly, iPhone 14 Pro is available on Vijay Sales for a starting price of ₹1,17,990 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max series is available from 1,25,099 onwards.

iPad deals:

The Apple iPad 9th Gen is available at a starting price of ₹25,990 during the sale. Meanwhile, iPad 10th Gen is available from ₹38,990 and iPad Air 5th Gen is available from 51,900 with additional cashback discount of ₹3,000 on using HDFC cards.

Macbooks:

With the HDFC card discounts, Apple's Macbook Air M1 is available for ₹75,990 while Macbook Air M2 laptop is available for ₹1,01,990. The Macbook Pro lineup with M2 chipset starts at an effective price of ₹1,11,990 and the Macbook Pro with M2 Pro chipset is available from ₹1,78,990 onwards inclusive of the HDFC card discount.