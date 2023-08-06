Here's a list of discounts on all Apple products:

iPhone 14:

The 128GB version of the iPhone 14, which is priced at ₹79,990 on Apple's website, is available at a starting price of ₹69,990 at Vijay Sales. In addition, customers can avail a cashback of ₹4,000 on HDFC cards, bringing the effective price of the phone down to ₹65,990. In addition, users can take full advantage of the offers by getting an additional ₹8,000 discount on the exchange of an old device.