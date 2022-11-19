Apple Days on Flipkart: Big discounts iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 09:08 AM IST
- Apple iPhone 13 comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
If you are planning to buy a new Apple iPhone, then now is the time. E-commerce platform Flipkart is running Apple Days on its app and website which offers discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11. The sale started on November 16 and will continue till November 20.