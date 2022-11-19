If you are planning to buy a new Apple iPhone, then now is the time. E-commerce platform Flipkart is running Apple Days on its app and website which offers discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11. The sale started on November 16 and will continue till November 20.

The e-tailer has listed iPhone 12 mini at a discounted price of ₹38,999. Those looking to buy the phone on easy EMI will have to pay ₹6,666 per month. Similarly, the iPhone 11 is available at ₹39,999.

Apple iPhone 13, on the other hand, is selling at a discounted price of ₹64,999. EMI for the phone starts at ₹10,834 per month. Flipkart is also giving a 10% instant discount up to ₹1,500 on Federal Bank credit and debit cards. There is an exchange discount of up to ₹17,500 on both iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 13: Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The smartphone offers a 12MP camera in the front for selfies. On the rear, the device offers a dual camera setup which consists of two 12MP wide and ultra-wide sensors. It runs on iOS 15 out-of-the-box and is eligible for the latest iOS 16.

iPhone 11: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD that is water resistant up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. It comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset and offers an 18 watt adapter. There is a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies. The rear camera setup consists of 12MP+12MP dual sensors.

iPhone 12 mini: Specifications

Apple iPhone 12 mini comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by A14 Bionic chipset and features IP68 water resistant design. The smartphone features a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording.