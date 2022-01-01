For those looking to buy an iPhone the timing couldn't be any better as the Apple Days Sale is being held by Vijay Sales. Anyone looking for a decent deal on an iPhone is lucky because not only does the sale include the brand-new iPhone 13, but also on older iPhone models at significant price reductions.

Another interesting feature worth mentioning here is that the customers using an AMEX credit card will be entitled to a 7.5% cashback up to ₹5,000. The total value of your cart must be at least ₹20,000 for this discount to work. Bank of Baroda and RBL credit cards offer a 5% reward up to ₹2,000 on purchases.

Vijay Sales has discounts on the entire range, from iPhone 13 mini, to the highest-end iPhone 13 Pro Max, you will get discounts on every model. Here are the deals:

iPhone 13 price

The iPhone 13 mini 128GB is sold at ₹66,400 instead of ₹69,900, the iPhone 13 mini 256GB at ₹75,900 instead of ₹79,900, iPhone 13 mini 512GB at ₹99,890 instead of ₹99,900, iPhone 13 128GB at ₹77,100 instead of ₹79,900, iPhone 13 256GB at ₹86,700 instead of ₹89,900, iPhone 13 512GB at ₹1,06,000, instead of ₹1,09,900, iPhone 13 Pro 128GB at ₹1,13,900 instead of ₹1,19,900, iPhone 13 Pro 256GB at ₹1,23,400 instead of ₹1,29,900, iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB at ₹1,32,900 instead of ₹1,39,900.

The above given list does not include some storage models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max as they were out of stock.

In case you are looking for older iPhones, Vijay Sales is offering discounts on them as well. Here is the price list of the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 11 series with discounted prices.

iPhone 12 price

The iPhone 12 mini 64GB is priced at ₹59,999 instead of ₹69,900, iPhone 12 mini 128GB at ₹63,999 instead of ₹74,900, iPhone 12 64GB at ₹61,299 instead of ₹65,900 and iPhone 12 128GB at ₹65,999 instead of ₹70,900.

iPhone 11 price

The iPhone 11 64GB is priced ₹47,400 instead of ₹49,900, iPhone 11 128GB at ₹52,200 instead of ₹59,900, iPhone 11 256GB at ₹59,999 instead of ₹69,900,

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.