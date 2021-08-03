Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales offers deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks. Details here

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales offers deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks. Details here

Premium
The iPhone 11 will be selling with an offer price of 50,999 and buyers can get an additional cashback up to 5000 on HDFC Bank cards
2 min read . 05:59 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Pre-Independence Day sale started on Tuesday and will go on till 9 August

Retailer Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale with offers ranging from iPhones to MacBooks. The retailer is also offering cashback through HDFC Bank cards. The Pre-Independence Day sale started on Tuesday and will go on till 9 August. The company will be providing deals on all its retail outlets as well as Vijaysales.com.

Retailer Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale with offers ranging from iPhones to MacBooks. The retailer is also offering cashback through HDFC Bank cards. The Pre-Independence Day sale started on Tuesday and will go on till 9 August. The company will be providing deals on all its retail outlets as well as Vijaysales.com.

Here are some of the offers available on Apple Days sale:

Here are some of the offers available on Apple Days sale:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

  • iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 50,999 additional cashback up to 5000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • iPhone 12 Pro starts at 1,09,900 and it will be selling with an additional cashback of up to 5000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at 1,19,999 and will be available with an additional cashback up to 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • iPhone 12 starts at 73,400 and buyers can avail cashback of up to 6000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • iPhone 12 mini starts at 63,499 and an additional cashback of up to 6000 on HDFC Bank Cards can bring down the price further
  • Last year's iPhone SE starts from 35,990 and the platform will offer cashback up to 4000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • iPhone XR starts from 43,199 with an additional cashback up to 4000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • iPad will sell at a price of 24,500 and iPad Pro at 55,900 with cashback of up to 4000 on HDFC Bank cards;
  • MacBook Air M1 starts at 87,900 with additional cashback up to 6000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • MacBook Pro with M1 chip Starts at 1,14,900 and the additional cashback of up to 7000 can bring down the price further
  • Apple Watch Series 6 will be available from 37,990, with an additional cashback of up to 3000 on HDFC Bank cards.
  • Apple Watch SE starts from 30,900 and buyers can avail additional cashback up to 2000 on HDFC Bank cards

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!