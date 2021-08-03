The Pre-Independence Day sale started on Tuesday and will go on till 9 August

Retailer Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale with offers ranging from iPhones to MacBooks. The retailer is also offering cashback through HDFC Bank cards. The Pre-Independence Day sale started on Tuesday and will go on till 9 August. The company will be providing deals on all its retail outlets as well as Vijaysales.com.

Here are some of the offers available on Apple Days sale:



iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 50,999 additional cashback up to ₹ 5000 on HDFC Bank cards

5000 on HDFC Bank cards iPhone 12 Pro starts at ₹ 1,09,900 and it will be selling with an additional cashback of up to ₹ 5000 on HDFC Bank cards

1,09,900 and it will be selling with an additional cashback of up to 5000 on HDFC Bank cards iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at ₹ 1,19,999 and will be available with an additional cashback up to ₹ 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards

1,19,999 and will be available with an additional cashback up to 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards iPhone 12 starts at ₹ 73,400 and buyers can avail cashback of up to ₹ 6000 on HDFC Bank cards

73,400 and buyers can avail cashback of up to 6000 on HDFC Bank cards iPhone 12 mini starts at ₹ 63,499 and an additional cashback of up to ₹ 6000 on HDFC Bank Cards can bring down the price further

63,499 and an additional cashback of up to 6000 on HDFC Bank Cards can bring down the price further Last year's iPhone SE starts from ₹ 35,990 and the platform will offer cashback up to ₹ 4000 on HDFC Bank cards

35,990 and the platform will offer cashback up to 4000 on HDFC Bank cards iPhone XR starts from ₹ 43,199 with an additional cashback up to ₹ 4000 on HDFC Bank cards

43,199 with an additional cashback up to 4000 on HDFC Bank cards iPad will sell at a price of ₹ 24,500 and iPad Pro at ₹ 55,900 with cashback of up to ₹ 4000 on HDFC Bank cards;

24,500 and iPad Pro at 55,900 with cashback of up to 4000 on HDFC Bank cards; MacBook Air M1 starts at ₹ 87,900 with additional cashback up to ₹ 6000 on HDFC Bank cards

87,900 with additional cashback up to 6000 on HDFC Bank cards MacBook Pro with M1 chip Starts at ₹ 1,14,900 and the additional cashback of up to ₹ 7000 can bring down the price further

1,14,900 and the additional cashback of up to 7000 can bring down the price further Apple Watch Series 6 will be available from ₹ 37,990, with an additional cashback of up to ₹ 3000 on HDFC Bank cards.

37,990, with an additional cashback of up to 3000 on HDFC Bank cards. Apple Watch SE starts from ₹ 30,900 and buyers can avail additional cashback up to ₹ 2000 on HDFC Bank cards

