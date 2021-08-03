Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales offers deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks. Details here2 min read . 05:59 PM IST
The Pre-Independence Day sale started on Tuesday and will go on till 9 August
Retailer Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale with offers ranging from iPhones to MacBooks. The retailer is also offering cashback through HDFC Bank cards. The Pre-Independence Day sale started on Tuesday and will go on till 9 August. The company will be providing deals on all its retail outlets as well as Vijaysales.com.
Here are some of the offers available on Apple Days sale:
