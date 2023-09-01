Apple designates this MacBook Pro as ‘Vintage Product’. What is it all about?2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Apple designates 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as vintage, ceasing repairs and updates. iPad Pro overhaul planned for 2024.
Apple has designated the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as vintage, ceasing repairs and updates. The divisive Touch Bar model was replaced in 2019, and its lack of updates limits its functionality despite being functional.
