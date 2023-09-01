Apple designates this MacBook Pro as ‘Vintage Product’. What is it all about?

Apple has designated the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as vintage, ceasing repairs and updates. The divisive Touch Bar model was replaced in 2019, and its lack of updates limits its functionality despite being functional. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July 2019, Apple discontinued the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and introduced the 2019 MacBook Pro, featuring a Magic Keyboard, an enlarged Touch Bar, and enhanced processors. The divisive Touch Bar feature was replaced in subsequent years, ultimately being phased out by Apple.

To recall, in June 2017, the initial launch of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar took place. This version showcased a reimagined keyboard equipped with butterfly switches, an integrated Touch Bar running along the upper keyboard area, and an incorporated Touch ID sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those who do not know, a vintage Apple product is characterized by the absence of regular software updates, unlike the iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which receive software support for a minimum of five years. Vintage products do not receive updates and are not covered for repairs or service by Apple.

As stated on its support page, Apple clarifies that products are classified as vintage if they were discontinued for sale over 5 but less than 7 years ago. This distinction does not imply the cessation of functionality for the device; however, the lifespan is diminished when regular updates are unavailable to users.

Apple advises to be aware that no more software upgrades will be provided for it. While there are possibilities of Apple updating an older macOS version that might be compatible with the 2017 MacBook Pro, it is not completely certain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning a major overhaul for its iPad Pro lineup in 2024, with the introduction of the M3 Apple Silicon chipset and OLED displays. The new models are likely to come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, potentially replacing the current 12.9-inch version. Apple may also enhance the Magic Keyboard accessory. However, this information remains unofficial until confirmed by Apple.

The California based tech giant is aiming to regain its foothold in the tablet market through the forthcoming iPad Pro. While the iPad Pro has seen minor enhancements in processing power, display quality, and camera capabilities since 2018, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests a substantial transformation might be on the horizon. Gurman's Power On newsletter highlights Apple's intentions to provide the iPad Pro with a significant update, potentially one of the most substantial in over ten years.