Apple officially launched the all-new iPhone 15 series on Tuesday at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. The Tim Cook-led company announced four new iPhone models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - as well as the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Air Pods Pro with USB-C charging. Apple has also switched from a Lightning port to a USB-C charging port on all four iPhones following troubles with EU regulators.