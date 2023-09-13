Apple officially launched the all-new iPhone 15 series on Tuesday at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. The Tim Cook-led company announced four new iPhone models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - as well as the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Air Pods Pro with USB-C charging. Apple has also switched from a Lightning port to a USB-C charging port on all four iPhones following troubles with EU regulators.

However, the launch of the new iPhones has also meant the departure of the iPhone 13 mini smartphone from Apple's lineup. The iPhone 13 mini was launched in 2021 at a price of $699 and later received a $100 price cut in 2022.

Following the discontinuation of the iPhone 13 mini, Apple will no longer have a 5.4-inch smartphone in its product lineup. The company had already started to move away from the mini series last year, when it did not announce an iPhone 14 mini while removing the iPhone 12 mini from stores.

According to data from research firm CIRP, cited by Macrumors, iPhone mini sales have been lower than other iPhone models, accounting for only about 3% of total iPhone 13 sales in the US by the first quarter of 2022.

The third-generation iPhone SE, launched in 2022, will now be the only iPhone under 6 inches sold by Apple. However, the smartphone lacks many important features such as dual cameras, MagSafe, ultra-wideband 5G and Face ID.

Moreover, even the iPhone SE is expected to come with a larger screen after the next upgrade following demand given that most customers prefer larger screens, reported 9to5Mac.