Apple EarPods with USB-C port allegedly in mass production, may launch with iPhone 15 series2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Apple EarPods currently come with either a lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack, priced at $19 ( ₹1,599) each.
After iPhones, Apple is planning to bring USB Type-C port for its EarPods. According to a report by MacRumours, EarPods with a USB-C connector are already in mass production. The report cites a Twitter post shared by leakster ShrimpApplePro as its source.
