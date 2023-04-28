After iPhones, Apple is planning to bring USB Type-C port for its EarPods. According to a report by MacRumours, EarPods with a USB-C connector are already in mass production. The report cites a Twitter post shared by leakster ShrimpApplePro as its source.

“USB-C MFI cables and EarPods are in mass production for a while is the best proof that it’s happening," the tweet reads.

Apple is expected to bring all four iPhone 15 models with a USB Type-C port instead of Lightning port. It is likely that the change may be adopted for several Apple accessories as well. The MacRumours report adds that the new EarPods would connect directly to the USB-C port on iPhone 15 models, without an adapter.

Apple EarPods are the wired earphones offered by the company. They currently come with either a lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack, priced at $19 ( ₹1,599) each.

Though an affordable option, however, with the launch of Apple AirPods, the wired EarPods have become less popular.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also claimed that other accessories like AirPods charging cases, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/Mouse trio will switch to USB-C in the future as well.

In another news, Apple may scrap haptic buttons for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models due to production issues. Instead, the Cupertino-based company may retain the traditional volume buttons on the upcoming Pro models. A report by 9to5Mac claims to have obtained CAD images of iPhone 15 Pro models, showing two notable changes with the upcoming phones. These include the retention of the volume buttons (Apple was previously rumoured to bring solid-state buttons) and a new mute button replacing the current mute switch.

Another change, as reported by 9to5Mac is a large camera bump, however the protrusions are ‘less comical’. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, in the CAD images, seems to have a slightly larger camera bump, leading credence to the ongoing rumors of a periscope zoom lens. While, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model is not rumored to gain a periscope zoom lens this year.