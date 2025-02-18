Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - BlackView Details
₹61,499
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹38,999
Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹1.3L
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹99,900
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – SilverView Details
₹27,999
The iPhone 15, with its cutting-edge features and impressive design, has just dropped in price on Amazon. The flagship phone, typically priced at ₹79,900, is now available for ₹61,499, an incredible 23% discount. But that’s not all. With a few additional offers, you can bring the price of the iPhone 15 down to a staggering ₹23,949. Here’s how to get it at this unbeatable price.
The iPhone 15 gets a price cut, but that’s not all - it packs solid upgrades. Dynamic Island keeps alerts and updates within reach, whether you're tracking a ride or taking a call.
Built with colour-infused glass and aluminium, it’s durable yet refined. The Ceramic Shield front adds toughness, while the 6.1" Super Retina XDR display is twice as bright as the iPhone 14 under sunlight.
A 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto captures sharp portraits and detailed close-ups. You can even shift focus after taking a shot.
With the A16 Bionic chip, performance stays fast and smooth, from photography to everyday multitasking, all with all-day battery life.
Buy the iPhone 15 below:
Now, let’s talk about how you can snag the iPhone 15 for much less than its MRP. Currently, the phone is available for ₹61,499 on Amazon after a 23% discount from its original price of ₹79,900. But the offers don’t stop there.
Offer 1: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card offer
For Prime members, using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get you an additional 5% cashback, which translates to ₹3,074.95 off the final price. Non-Prime members can avail 3% cashback, bringing the price down even further. Please note that this offer isn’t available on EMI transactions, but it's perfect for those who prefer paying upfront. If you choose an EMI plan, the processing fee of ₹199 will apply.
Offer 2: Exchange value of up to ₹36,400
Another fantastic way to reduce the cost is by trading in your old phone. Amazon offers an exchange value of up to ₹36,400 for your old device. For example, if you trade in an old iPhone, you could knock off a considerable chunk from the final price, pushing your iPhone 15 closer to ₹25,000 or less. After applying the exchange value, the iPhone 15 can be yours for under ₹23,949 - an unbeatable deal!
Apple iPads worth checking out:
If you’re an EMI shopper, you can also benefit from the Federal Bank Credit Card EMI offers. The 7.5% instant discount (up to ₹1,000) on EMI transactions over ₹5,000 makes the iPhone 15 even more affordable. Alternatively, if your EMI transaction is over ₹30,000, you can claim a flat ₹2,000 discount.
Let’s break it down:
