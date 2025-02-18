Our Picks
The iPhone 15, with its cutting-edge features and impressive design, has just dropped in price on Amazon. The flagship phone, typically priced at ₹79,900, is now available for ₹61,499, an incredible 23% discount. But that’s not all. With a few additional offers, you can bring the price of the iPhone 15 down to a staggering ₹23,949. Here’s how to get it at this unbeatable price.
The iPhone 15: Packed with power and innovation
The iPhone 15 gets a price cut, but that’s not all - it packs solid upgrades. Dynamic Island keeps alerts and updates within reach, whether you're tracking a ride or taking a call.
Built with colour-infused glass and aluminium, it’s durable yet refined. The Ceramic Shield front adds toughness, while the 6.1" Super Retina XDR display is twice as bright as the iPhone 14 under sunlight.
A 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto captures sharp portraits and detailed close-ups. You can even shift focus after taking a shot.
With the A16 Bionic chip, performance stays fast and smooth, from photography to everyday multitasking, all with all-day battery life.
Buy the iPhone 15 below:
How to get the iPhone 15 for under ₹24000
Now, let’s talk about how you can snag the iPhone 15 for much less than its MRP. Currently, the phone is available for ₹61,499 on Amazon after a 23% discount from its original price of ₹79,900. But the offers don’t stop there.
Offer 1: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card offer
For Prime members, using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get you an additional 5% cashback, which translates to ₹3,074.95 off the final price. Non-Prime members can avail 3% cashback, bringing the price down even further. Please note that this offer isn’t available on EMI transactions, but it's perfect for those who prefer paying upfront. If you choose an EMI plan, the processing fee of ₹199 will apply.
Offer 2: Exchange value of up to ₹36,400
Another fantastic way to reduce the cost is by trading in your old phone. Amazon offers an exchange value of up to ₹36,400 for your old device. For example, if you trade in an old iPhone, you could knock off a considerable chunk from the final price, pushing your iPhone 15 closer to ₹25,000 or less. After applying the exchange value, the iPhone 15 can be yours for under ₹23,949 - an unbeatable deal!
Apple iPads worth checking out:
Bank offers to sweeten the deal
If you’re an EMI shopper, you can also benefit from the Federal Bank Credit Card EMI offers. The 7.5% instant discount (up to ₹1,000) on EMI transactions over ₹5,000 makes the iPhone 15 even more affordable. Alternatively, if your EMI transaction is over ₹30,000, you can claim a flat ₹2,000 discount.
Final price breakdown: How much you’ll pay
Let’s break it down:
- Original price: ₹79,900
- Amazon discount (23%): ₹61,499
- Exchange value: ₹36,400 (depending on your old phone)
- Amazon Pay ICICI Card Cashback: ₹3,074.95 (Prime members)
- EMI Bank offers: Up to ₹2,000 instant discount
- Final price: ₹23,949 or less, depending on the offers you use.
FAQs
Question : What is the price of iPhone 15 on Amazon?
Ans : The iPhone 15 is priced at ₹61,499 after a 23% discount on Amazon.
Question : Can I exchange my old phone for the iPhone 15?
Ans : Yes, Amazon offers exchange value up to ₹36,400 for your old phone, reducing the cost of the iPhone 15.
Question : What is Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15?
Ans : Dynamic Island shows alerts and updates like calls, rides, or flight status, helping you multitask without missing anything.
Question : Does the iPhone 15 have a better display than previous models?
Ans : Yes, the iPhone 15 features a Super Retina XDR display that’s twice as bright as the iPhone 14.
Question : How long does the iPhone 15 battery last?
Ans : The iPhone 15 offers all-day battery life, thanks to the efficient A16 Bionic chip and energy-saving features.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.