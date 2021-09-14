Apple iPhone launch events are undoubtedly one of the biggest tech events of the year. The event is followed by Apple fans and critics alike. iPhone 13 will introduce some of the much-anticipated features like a high refresh rate screen, and smaller notch. The cameras will also be a key highlight at the event. In terms of optics, the cameras will have larger sensors providing crispier night-time images.

iPhone 13 series will be an incremental update compared to the previous generation. The display will come with 120Hz refresh rate and considering that the notch will be smaller, iPhone displays will also have more area to play around with.

The live stream for the event is available via the Safari browser on Apple's official website. The company will also be streaming the event via Apple TV. For non-Apple users, the stream can be caught on the company's official YouTube channel as well as some popular websites such as Flipkart, Amazon and Airtel.

The Apple Watch Series 7 buttons have been bigger to make it easier to operate.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been revealed

Next up, the new Apple Watch

The new iPad mini will be available at $499

The new iPad mini also gets support for Apple Pencil

The iPad mini now supports a 12MP wide-angle front facing snapper

The iPad mini also comes with USB Type C port as well as 5G

The iPad mini claims that the iPad is two times faster than the previous generation

The iPad mini has been launched with a bigger screen and touch ID

The iPad has been launched at a price of $329

The new iPad brings Centrestage down from the iPad Pro

iPad is next in line. The new iPad comes with A13 Bionic

Apple TV+ is first in line with a showcase of its achievements and a few shows premiering this fall

We start on a melodious note with Tim Cook taking the stage

Apple CEO is expected to take the stage first followed by the launch of the new iPhone 13 Pro series.



