Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple Event 2021 LIVE updates: iPad, iPad mini launched with new design

Apple Event 2021 LIVE updates: iPad, iPad mini launched with new design

The new iPad mini is compatible with Apple Pencil
2 min read . 10:56 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Apple iPhone 13 launch event can be streamed via multiple platforms including YouTube

Apple iPhone launch events are undoubtedly one of the biggest tech events of the year. The event is followed by Apple fans and critics alike. iPhone 13 will introduce some of the much-anticipated features like a high refresh rate screen, and smaller notch. The cameras will also be a key highlight at the event. In terms of optics, the cameras will have larger sensors providing crispier night-time images.

iPhone 13 series will be an incremental update compared to the previous generation. The display will come with 120Hz refresh rate and considering that the notch will be smaller, iPhone displays will also have more area to play around with.

The live stream for the event is available via the Safari browser on Apple's official website. The company will also be streaming the event via Apple TV. For non-Apple users, the stream can be caught on the company's official YouTube channel as well as some popular websites such as Flipkart, Amazon and Airtel. 

Here's an embed for the event: 

Stay tuned for all the updates here: 

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 buttons have been bigger to make it easier to operate.
  • The Apple Watch Series 7 has been revealed 
  • Next up, the new Apple Watch 
  • The new iPad mini will be available at $499
  • The new iPad mini also gets support for Apple Pencil 
  • The iPad mini now supports a 12MP wide-angle front facing snapper
  • The iPad mini also comes with USB Type C port as well as 5G
  • The iPad mini claims that the iPad is two times faster than the previous generation
  • The iPad mini has been launched with a bigger screen and touch ID
  • The iPad has been launched at a price of $329
  • The new iPad brings Centrestage down from the iPad Pro
  • iPad is next in line. The new iPad comes with A13 Bionic
  • Apple TV+ is first in line with a showcase of its achievements and a few shows premiering this fall
  • We start on a melodious note with Tim Cook taking the stage
  • Apple CEO is expected to take the stage first followed by the launch of the new iPhone 13 Pro series.
  •  

 

