Apple Event 2023: 5 Things you probably didn't know about iPhones

Apple to unveil new iPhone series at Wonderlust event, including iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

Apple is likely to unveil its latest iPhone series at the Wonderlust event at 10:30 pm today. The four new iPhones that are likely to be unveiled include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Apple Event 2023 Live updates Here's a look at 5 things you did not know about Apple's flagship device

How the idea of iPhone came to Steve Jobs: While the iPhone has been one of the most successful products by Apple, the company wasn't initially working on the idea of a smartphone at first. Instead, Founder Steve Jobs wanted his engineers to work on a tablet with a visual keyboard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later on, after witnessing the multi-touch functionality of the new device, Jobs asked his team to work on a phone instead.

Apple changed the display of original iPhone before launch: The original iPhone showcased by Steve Jobs at the event in 2007 had featured a plastic display but it was later changed to a glass one. Reportedly, Jobs had found that the plastic display on the iPhone was resulting in a lot of scratches when kept in the pocket and he subsequently asked Corning Glass to develop the glass for the iPhone.

Original iPhone didn't last long: While the iPhones have made a name for themselves and have been associated with quality and reliability, the original iPhone actually lasted only two months by Apple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OG iPhone was launched in 4GB and 8GB variant but the former was later taken off the shelves within 2 months while the price of 8GB version was slashed.

Secrecy around the original iPhone: In order to keep the original iPhone a secret, Apple had given the smartphone a codename. Reportedly, the smartphone had been codenamed Purple and the place where employees worked on it was called the Purple Dorm.

When Steve Jobs ordered from Starbucks during iPhone 2007 launch: During the now-famous 2007 presentation, Steve Jobs actually ordered 4,000 lattes from Starbucks as a way to highlight the capabilities of the new iPhone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jobs wanted to highlight the Maps feature in the new iPhone and he looked up the nearest Starbucks and called them up. Jobs then went to give an order of 4,000 lattes to the attendant.