Apple supplier Foxconn will start shipping the Made in India iPhone 15 just weeks after the smartphones start rolling out from the Chinese factories. The assembly of iPhones in India will help Apple broaden its manufacturing beyond China. 

Also Read| Apple Event 2023 Live Updates

According to a Bloomberg report, a facility operated by Foxconn Technology Group in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu is gearing up to dispatch the latest iPhone units shortly after their initial rollout from Chinese factories. 

As per the report, Apple is engaged in a multiyear initiative to broaden its manufacturing beyond China. This move aims to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities for its critical products, given the increasing uncertainty in trade due to tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The extent of iPhone 15 production in India will depend on the accessibility of components, predominantly sourced through imports, and the seamless scaling up of production lines at the Foxconn facility situated near Chennai, adds the report.

Also Read| Apple Wonderlust event: 3 ways you can live-stream the iPhone 15 launch

Additional Apple suppliers operating in India, including Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. facility that is in the process of being acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to commence iPhone 15 assembly, as per Bloomberg.

iPhone 15 launch today: 

Apple will launch the iPhone series at the Wonderlust event beginning at 10:30 pm (India time) today. The event will also feature other notable announcements including the new Apple Watch series and Apple AirPods.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to arrive with a glass back and aluminium sides, the higher-end Pro versions will reportedly feature a switch to a titanium design, which is expected to make the phones more durable and around 10 per cent lighter, according to a Bloomberg report.

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
