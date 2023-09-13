Apple Event 2023: Apple lauches AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe charging

Apple Event 2023: Apple lauches AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe charging1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Apple Event 2023: AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning 22 September
Apple Event 2023: Apple announced AirPods Pro (2nd generation) on Tuesday with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C). The company said that AirPods Pro 2 delivers incredible sound quality, up to double the Active Noise Cancellation, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit.