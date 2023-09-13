Apple Event 2023: Apple lauches AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe charging

Apple Event 2023: Apple announced AirPods Pro (2nd generation) on Tuesday with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C). The company said that AirPods Pro 2 delivers incredible sound quality, up to double the Active Noise Cancellation, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are upgraded with USB‑C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. With iOS 17, all AirPods Pro (2nd generation) level up with access to new audio experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness," Apple said in a press release.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning 22 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Added Convenience and Durability The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB‐C connector, so it’s easy to use a single cable to charge Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple said that users can even charge AirPods directly with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB‐C connector.

An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so users can bring them on their favorite rugged adventures.

Introducing Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro.2 The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When Apple Vision Pro is available early next year, customers will be able to enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry with the new AirPods Pro for exceptional entertainment, gaming, FaceTime calls, and so much more," the release from Apple added.