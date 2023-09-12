comScore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple Event 2023: Apple unveils iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island. Check price, all features here
Apple Event 2023: Apple unveils iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island. Check price, all features here

 1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:11 PM IST Livemint

Apple Event 2023: Apple unveils iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island, 6.1 and 6.7 inch displays

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during a launch event for the new Apple iPhone 15 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Apple Event 2023: Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with Dynamic Island feature which was earlier reserved for pro versions of iPhones. The new set of iPhone 15 comes with 6.1 and 6.7 inch displays built with 75% recycled aluminium and100% recycled cobalt. The 48 megapixel camera in iPhone 15 features 26mm focal strength, 100% Focus pixels, sensor shift OIS etc. iPhone 15 is launched in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black colour options. 

Apple informs that iPhone 15 features a specialized dual-ion exchange procedure that has been enhanced with nano-crystalline particles, resulting in unmatched durability. Its outer surface displays a refined textured matte coating, enhancing both its visual appeal and the quality of grip it offers. Moreover, the device's front is outfitted with Ceramic Shield technology to provide an additional layer of protection.

Advanced portrait mode

iPhone 15 introduces an advanced portrait mode that enhances the bokeh effect, offers quicker shutter speed, and simplifies accessibility. Manual switching to portrait mode is no longer necessary, and additional features include the ability to adjust focus and depth in portrait mode.

This is a breaking story, will be updated soon

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:28 PM IST
