Apple Event 2023: Apple unveils iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island. Check price, all features here1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Apple Event 2023: Apple unveils iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island, 6.1 and 6.7 inch displays
Apple Event 2023: Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with Dynamic Island feature which was earlier reserved for pro versions of iPhones. The new set of iPhone 15 comes with 6.1 and 6.7 inch displays built with 75% recycled aluminium and100% recycled cobalt. The 48 megapixel camera in iPhone 15 features 26mm focal strength, 100% Focus pixels, sensor shift OIS etc. iPhone 15 is launched in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black colour options.