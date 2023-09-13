Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and everything announced

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and everything announced6 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:13 AM IST
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its Wonderlust event. The iPhone 15 features a Dynamic Island display, improved camera system, A16 Bionic SoC, and USB Type-C technology.
Apple has officially unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, during the Wonderlust Apple 2023 event. The iPhone 15 lineup took center stage, showcasing its striking aesthetics, impressive features, innovative design, as well as a host of new upgrades and additions. In addition, Apple introduced this year's most eagerly awaited smartwatches.