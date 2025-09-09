Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max launch today – expected price, specs, live-stream and more

Apple Event 2025: The wait is finally coming to an end as Apple is all set to unveil its four new iPhones at the “Awe Dropping” event today, September 9. The leaks surrounding these devices have been flowing out for the last year, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the new phones.

What to expect from iPhone 17 series? Until last year, Apple reserved its ProMotion 120Hz display for the Pro and Pro Max models. However, the company is tipped to provide all the new iPhone 17 models with this feature this year.

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Air may pack a 6.6-inch display, and iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could get 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Apple is said to be working on an anti-reflective coating for the Pro models, but it is unclear if it will make its way to this year's iPhones or if it will be reserved for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to be powered by the A19 Pro processor, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could run on the A19 chipset. The Air model and the two Pro models are also expected to get 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in their predecessors, which could help with multitasking and running Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to come with the biggest redesign in years and could use a horizontal camera module instead of the squarish one seen on the iPhone 16 series. They are also expected to get a new 48MP telephoto (up from 12MP on the iPhone 16 Pro), which could make them the first Apple devices with triple 48MP sensors.