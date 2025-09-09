Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max launch just hours away - Price, specs and what to expect

Apple Event 2025 LIVE: Apple is all set to introduce its new iPhone 17 models at the Awe-Dropping event in California today. Along wit the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil some new accessories including the AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

What to expect from iPhone 17 series?

Until last year, Apple reserved its ProMotion 120Hz display for the Pro and Pro Max models. However, the company is tipped to provide all the new iPhone 17 models with this feature this year.

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Air may pack a 6.6-inch display, and iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could get 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Apple is said to be working on an anti-reflective coating for the Pro models, but it is unclear if it will make its way to this year's iPhones or if it will be reserved for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to be powered by the A19 Pro processor, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could run on the A19 chipset. The Air model and the two Pro models are also expected to get 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in their predecessors, which could help with multitasking and running Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to come with the biggest redesign in years and could use a horizontal camera module instead of the squarish one seen on the iPhone 16 series. They are also expected to get a new 48MP telephoto (up from 12MP on the iPhone 16 Pro), which could make them the first Apple devices with triple 48MP sensors.

iPhone 17 series price:

The iPhone 17 is likely to stay unchanged in pricing from last year, and could start at a price of $799. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max are all tipped to get $50-$100 price hikes from last year in order to make up for the upgraded features.

iPhone 17: $799 or ₹79,900

iPhone 17 Air: $949 - $1,000 (around ₹90,000 - 1,00,000)

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099 (around ₹1,30,000)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199 - $1,249 (around ₹1,45,000)

iPhone 17 series battery size:

A new leak had recently also tipped the battery capacities for all the four new iPhone models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a battery over 5,000mAh while the iPhone 17 Air could have the smallest battery among all the four devices.

iPhone 17 launch: Where to watch?

The iPhone 17 series launch can be watched by navigating to Apple's official YouTube channel, Apple website and Apple TV. The event will is being hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple's HQ in Cupertino and will begin at 10:30PM India time.