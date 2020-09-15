Apple Inc broadcasted its much-awaited 'Times Flies' an event from its Cupertino, California campus on Tuesday.

Once again, Apple's stream is stereo audio and is being held virtually due to the current Covid-19 scenario.

CEO Tim Cook gave the introductory remarks and also clarified that the 15 September was held to showcase two of Apple's products: new versions of Apple Watch and iPAd, which means no iPhones or Macs.

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams announced the next generation of Apple Watch series, the Apple Watch 6 with the ability to measure blood oxygen levels.

The new blood oxygen monitor shines red and IR light on the wrist and measures reflection to measure colour of blood, determines oxygen content in 15 seconds.

It uses red and infrared light, then algorithms use it to read colour of your blood, which shows O2. It takes 15 seconds to make the reading. It also does it in the background -- though maybe only as you sleep.

The blood oxygen app is for "fitness and wellness purposes," the company claimed during thr launch.

Also, Series 6 is introducing a new band called Solo Loop. This band has no clasp, no buckle. The user can just slip it on their wrists. Apple is also providing a braided version of the Solo Loop.

Apple Watch Series 6 includes new watch faces: GMT face with multiple time zones, countup face for tracking lap times, chronograph pro face with tachymeter, typograph face, memoji face, flag stripe face.

Other new Apple Watch Series 6 features are always-on screen is 2.5 times brighter and always-on altimeter.

Moreover, the latest offering of Appel's wearable features Apple’s newest S6 processor that is up to 20% faster than previous generation.

The Series 6 also has a screen that is 2.5 times brighter while in the sun and an always-on altimeter for tracking altitude. The new Watch also has several new faces and bands.

The company also announced a new feature called Family Setup that lets a parent setup their child’s Apple Watch via their iPhone. This is useful for kids who don’t have an iPhone but want an Apple Watch.

Apple has also launched a new affordable version of the Apple Watch SE. The new Apple Watch SE gets the same display size as Series 6. The SE version gets the Series 5 chipset. The cheaper Apple Watch also gets a cellular version. It uses the same accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter as the Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE price in India:

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at ₹40,900 for the GPS version and at Rs. 49,900 for the cellular+GPS model. On the other hand, the Watch SE will start at Rs. 29,900 for the GPS version and Rs. 33,900 for the GPS+cellular version here in India.

The lower-end device competes more with watches from Fitbit Inc., which has agreed to be acquired by Google.

Apple also confirmed Apple One subscription bundle, available this fall.

Apple Fitness+ available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 before the end of the year, 3 months free with new Apple Watch purchase

Apple Fitness+ includes workouts that require little to no equipment, as well as ones for rowing, treadmills, and biking. Workouts built into Fitness app on iPhone, new Fitness app on iPad and Apple TV.

Moreover, Apple’s next major software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV are almost ready. The company announced that iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, along with the latest watchOS and tvOS updates will start rolling out on Friday, September 16th.

The Apple Watch has become one of the company’s best-selling devices, making it the biggest contributor to Apple’s wearables and accessories division. That segment generated revenue of $24.5 billion in fiscal 2019, almost double two years earlier.

The Apple Watch was last updated in September 2019 when the company added an always-on screen and new cases. This year will be the first time since 2016 that two new models are released at once.

