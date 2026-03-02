Apple Launch Event 2026 LIVE Updates: iPhone 17e, entry-level MacBook likely to launch today

Apple Launch LIVE Updates: Apple's ‘big week’ of launches is all set to kick off from today with the first big product launch expected in the evening. The Cupertino-based tech giant had earlier announced an event for 4 March but it is now expected that there will be multiple launches between 2 to 4 March.

What to expect from Apple's big launch week?

Apple CEO Tim Cook had shared a post on X sharing a video of what looked like the exterior of a MacBook and noting that the big week would begin from Monday morning. The company is expected to unveil new MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models during the ongoing launch spree.

You can check out out detailed guide to everything to expect from the launch week here

iPhone 17e expected specificatons:

Among the most awaited products during this period is also expected to be the iPhone 17e which will be the successor to the iPhone 16e launched in February last year. The phone is expected to come with the same design language as last year while packing the new A19 chipset, Apple's own C1x modem and MagSafe charging support.

The phone is also expected to feature Dynamic Island on the front, ditching the notch-style display on its predecessor. The change would also bring the iPhone 17e on par with the other iPhone 17 models in terms of looks. The phone could also get the 18MP Centre Stage camera like its pricier siblings.

The phone could continue to come in just black and white colour variants and be priced at $599 or ₹59,900 for the Indian starting variant.

FAQs: Apple's March 2026 Launch Week

What is the expected price of the iPhone 17e in India?

The iPhone 17e is expected to be priced the same as its predecessor this means a likely ₹59,900 price for the base variant in India, which also aligns with its rumored global starting price of $599.

When are the Apple March 2026 announcements taking place?

Instead of a single traditional keynote presentation like the iPhone 17 series, Apple is expected to drop daily announcements from Monday, March 2, through Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Which new devices is Apple launching this week?

Reports indicate Apple will unveil at least five new products this week. As per Bloomberg's mark Gurman the company could launch the iPhone 17e,iPad Air powered by the M4 chip anticipated lineup includes the budget-focused iPhone 17e, iPad Air with M4 chip and an entry-level iPad with A18 processor along with upgraded MacBook Pro and MacBook Air devices.

How is the iPhone 17e different from the iPhone 16e?

The iPhone 17e will likely keep the same design language as last year whille bringing in the new A19 chipset under the hood. The phone is also expected to remove the notch display from last year in favour of the Dynamic Island display. It could also come with an upgraded 18MP Centre Stage front camera and support for MagSafe charging

Will there be a live stream for the Apple event?

Since Apple is opting for a multi-day announcement strategy, there will be no single live-stream for the launches. Instead, the ocmpany will share the announcements via press release on its website.