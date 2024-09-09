After months of rumours, Apple will finally unveil its new iPhone 16 series at the 'It's Glowtime' event today at 10:30 PM (IST) today. The tech giant is also expected to unveil other major products during the event, including a new version of AirPods and 3 new Apple Watches.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to retain many of the same design elements as last year, including a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen and an aluminium body. However, a major design change is likely to be the change in camera layout from a diagonal setup on the iPhone 15 series to a vertical pill-shaped cut-out this year to facilitate spatial video recording.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are also likely to get a major performance boost with the addition of the Apple A18 chipset and a base 8GB RAM variant (up from 6GB last year). The new upgrades are said to help the phones support new Apple Intelligence features.

The standard iPhone models are also likely to get the Action Button, which was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro series last year.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) displays. Apple is rumoured to be using a new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which could result in significantly reduced bezels.

The new iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset with support for 8GB of RAM. They are also likely to get an improved Neural Engine, which is likely to be a big marketing ploy for Apple to show off its AI capabilities.

The two Pro models are likely to get a major camera upgrade with the addition of a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens compared to last year's 12MP shooter. The iPhone 16 Pro model is also likely to match the Pro Max with the addition of a 5x optical zoom on the telephoto lens.

Rumours also suggest that there could be a new touch-sensitive 'Capture Button', which could make its debut today on the iPhone 16 Pro variants. The button is likely to work similarly to a shutter button on a DSLR and could allow users to focus on a subject, zoom in and out and take photos.

Apple is also likely to introduce a new gold titanium colour this year, replacing last year's blue titanium variant.

AirPods 4, Apple Watch SE and more:

Apple is said to be launching 2 new variants of the AirPods 4 at the ‘It’s Glowtime' event today. The two versions of AirPods 4 will likely have similar design features and will succeed the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, respectively. The primary distinction between the entry-level and mid-level AirPods 4 could lie in active noise cancellation; the mid-level model will include ANC, whereas the entry-level will not. The premium AirPods 4 variant may also be distinguished with a high end case with speaker and Apple's Find My. Apple is also expected to launch the Watch SE 3, a refreshed Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3 today.

