Apple Event today: iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch series 10, AirPods 4 and everything expected
Apple will unveil the iPhone 16 series at the ‘It’s Glowtime' event in Cupertino, featuring design updates, improved chipsets, and enhanced camera capabilities. Other anticipated launches include AirPods 4 and new Apple Watch models.
After months of rumours, Apple will finally unveil its new iPhone 16 series at the 'It's Glowtime' event today at 10:30 PM (IST) today. The tech giant is also expected to unveil other major products during the event, including a new version of AirPods and 3 new Apple Watches.