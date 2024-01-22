Apple executives unveil Vision Pro's future in surgery, aircraft repair, and education
Apple executives shed light on the development and future applications of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, hinting at uses in medical procedures, aircraft repair, and education.
In an exclusive video sent to Apple employees this week, company executives Mike Rockwell and Alan Dye shed light on the development and future applications of the highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, set to launch on February 2. The executives discussed potential applications beyond the consumer-focused features that have been promoted thus far, hinting at groundbreaking uses in medical procedures, aircraft repair, and education.