Apple extends repair program for these iPhone 12 models: Here's how to avail. Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 01:59 PM IST
- Apple repair program addresses an issue causing some iPhone 12 devices to experience sound issues.
Own an Apple iPhone 12 series phone? Apple has extended free service repair for two iPhones of the series- Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro. At present, the Cupertino-based company offers two years of free service from the sale date for both these iPhones. Now, this has been extended to three years.