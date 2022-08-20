Own an Apple iPhone 12 series phone? Apple has extended free service repair for two iPhones of the series- Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro. At present, the Cupertino-based company offers two years of free service from the sale date for both these iPhones. Now, this has been extended to three years.

Why only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro?

Apple announced a service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in 2021. The program addresses an issue causing some iPhone 12 devices to experience sound issues. Apple then said that a "very small percentage" of ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models may be experiencing sound problems because of a component that can fail on the receiver module. As per the company, affected iPhones were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

How to avail the free service repair program?

Affected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users can visit an Apple store or an Apple authorized service provider in case your phone does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls. The device will be pre-examined prior to the service to determine that your iPhone qualifies for the program.

Readers must note that this program does not apply to iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In another news, Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and its other products on Friday. This could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. According to a report by CNN, Apple says that the vulnerability affects iPhones launched from the 6S model and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, all iPad Pro models and the 7th generation iPod touch.