Apple extends repair program for these iPhone 12 models: Here’s how to avail

In another news, Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and its other products on Friday. This could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. According to a report by CNN, Apple says that the vulnerability affects iPhones launched from the 6S model and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, all iPad Pro models and the 7th generation iPod touch.