Apple foldable iPad could arrive as soon as 2024, says analyst2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:26 PM IST
American tech giant Apple could be on track to release a foldable iPad as early as next year, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple, the American tech giant, is said to be in the works of releasing a foldable iPad in the near future. This piece of news was reported by The Verge, a popular American technology news website, which cites a tweet from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has expressed his positive outlook on the foldable iPad and believes that its release will greatly improve the product mix and boost Apple's overall shipments.
