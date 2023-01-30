Apple, the American tech giant, is said to be in the works of releasing a foldable iPad in the near future. This piece of news was reported by The Verge, a popular American technology news website, which cites a tweet from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has expressed his positive outlook on the foldable iPad and believes that its release will greatly improve the product mix and boost Apple's overall shipments.

(6/6)

Anjie Technology, as a polishing and bonding supplier of the carbon fiber kickstand for the foldable iPad, is expected to continue benefiting from the growing trend of foldable devices equipped with kickstands in the future. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Kuo's tweet, which was posted on Monday, has sparked a lot of excitement among tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike. The foldable iPad has been the subject of many rumors and speculations in recent years, and the tweet from Kuo seems to lend some credence to these rumors. If the foldable iPad does indeed make its way to the market as early as next year, it will be a major milestone for Apple and could greatly disrupt the tablet market.

He anticipates the updated iPad Mini, which is scheduled to begin mass production in early 2024, will join it. According to Kuo, who didn't offer many additional details, the anticipated iPad foldable will reportedly have a "carbon fibre" kickstand produced by the Chinese component business Anjie Technology.

The last significant foldable iPad prediction, made by Display Supply Chain Consultant analyst Ross Young in February of last year, was for a release date of 2024, according to The Verge.

According to him, Apple is working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid with a roughly 20-inch folding screen, but he predicted that it won't be ready for sale until 2026.

Later, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Apple had been looking into a dual-screen foldable device. He also said that when the device is used as a clamshell like the MacBook, the bottom half of the display will serve as a virtual keyboard.

Despite not forecasting a specific release date, Gurman did state in October that Apple's foldable iPad would make its debut "later in the decade," according to The Verge.

(With inputs from ANI)