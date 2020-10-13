Apple 'Hi, Speed' iPhone launch event: Key things to know, where to watch live

Starting with last year's iPhone models, Apple forked its iPhone 11 flagship devices into a "Pro" variant that packed more cameras and an upgraded screen starting at a $1,000 while the standard flagship cost $700. Analysts expect a similar split this year, with two next generation iPhone "Pro" models, one of which could feature a larger screen than last year's largest "Max" model. Some analysts expect a 3D camera to assist with features like augmented reality, similar to a sensor that Apple put into some iPad models earlier this year. Both iPhone Pro models are likely to have 5G features.