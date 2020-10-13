Apple's much-awaited 'Hi, Speed' event kickstarted with the launch of its newest entrant in the smartphone speakers category, the smaller HomePod launch. The next most anticipating product was the launch of iPhone 12 series, namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and a smaller version called iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the iPhone 12 saying, "A new era for iPhone," as he introduced 5G support in the company's next generation flagship phones.

"5G will bring new level performance to the iPhone 12 models," said Cook.

Here are all the live updates:

-iPhone 12 series India prices revealed!

-The iPhone 12 series will be sold in India from October 30th onwards and will start at ₹69,900. The devices will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants.

-While the iPhone 12 will start at Rs. 76,900, the 12 Mini will be sold at a starting price of Rs. 69,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 64GB variant, while the 12 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,29,900 in India. These two devices will also be sold from October 30 onwards.

-Apple will roll out to over 100 carriers. The iPhones will be available to pre-order on 16 October. Shipping will start from 23 October. Pro Max and 12 mini ship will be available from 13 November.

-HomwPod mini will be available in white and space grey in India at INR 9,900 on Apple.com and authorised Apple resellers from November 6 onwards. Shipping will start from November 16.

-iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB will start at a price of $999 while iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099. (Indian prices are yet to roll in)

-"iPhone is the first and only devices that will enable you to capture and edit Dolby Digital videos."

-Apple has added LiDAR scanner in the iPhone 12 Pro for better autofocus and camera output quality.

-Apple Pro Raw will be available on Pro models. It provides computational photography and other processing abilities necessary for raw images.

-iPhone Pro Max unveiled

-The Pro model comes with 12mp ultrawide. 1.6 aperture wide-angle. 52mm equivalent telephoto camera.

-iPhone 12 Pro introduced

-iPhone 12 Mini launched at a starting price of $699 while iPhone 12 starts at $799.

-iPhone Mini is even smaller than the 4.7-inch iPhone 8, but it has a bigger screen.

-Mini gets Super Retina XDR display, Ceramic shield. It is the smallest and thinnest 5G phone in the world, the company claims.

-iPhone Mini unveiled

-Big announcement! iPhone 12 will now come with USB - C Type cable for charging. However, Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup will ship without a charger or pair of Lightning earbuds in the box to reduce their environmental impact, the company says. Instead, they’ll come with just a USB-C to Lightning cable. Apple says they re doing for environmental concerns.

-Apple aims to be completely carbon neutral by 2030. The phones will be using recycled rare-earth materials.

-The new iPhone 12 also gets MagSafe which is a system that increases wireless charging functionality.

-The iPhone 12 comes with a dual-lens setup. It gets two 12MP lenses which also includes an ultra-wide lens. The camera uses computational photography for better HDR functionality as well as Night Mode

-Cameras unveiled!

The iPhone 12 comes with dual camera and ultra-wide 120-degree field of view. Wide camera has f/1.6 aperture.

-Interesting fact: Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup will be the first to feature 5G and the company claims it to be the fastest iPhone yet. However, it’ll only use the faster networking speeds some of the time, thanks to a new “Smart Data Mode," which will toggle between 4G and 5G based on when apps are making big bandwidth demands.

-The new iPhone 12 comes with A14 Bionic processors. The A14 Bionic is the first chip built on 5nm technology which increases energy efficiency. By the way, this is the same A14 Bionic that's in the iPad Air.

-The iPhone 12 houses super retina XDR display, called "Apple custom OLED."

-Apple iPhone 12 comes with 5G in mind. The design will be available in Black, White, Grey, Red and Blue.

-Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils next generation iPhone 12 series

-Apple launched a new version of the HomePod. The HomePod smart speaker comes integrated with Siri. The HomePod Mini, as the name suggests is a smaller version of the Apple HomePod.

-The new HomePod Mini comes with a fabric cover and unlike previous versions of HomePod, the new speakers come with rounder design language.

-The HomePod Mini gets Apple S5 Chip and gets computational audio.

-Like the full-size HomePod, the HomePod Mini still features a mesh fabric exterior in both black and white colors, along with a small display on top to show the Siri waveform. The new model is more of a short, spherical shape, however, instead of the more oblong design of the original.

-The HomePod Mini will work as a home intercom system that can functions within the Apple ecosystem. The intercom system connects different Apple products.

-Apple claims that the device comes with some safety features to keep user data encrypted.

-The HomePod Mini will be available for $99 and will be open for pre-booking from 6 Nov and will sell in US from 16 Nov. The speaker will be available in two colour variants, white and grey.

