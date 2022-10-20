Apple hikes iPad mini’s price in India: All details

The Cupertino based Apple has hiked the price of iPad mini in India., just after the company launched new iPads. Its price in India now starts at ₹49,900 (64GB) for the Wi-Fi variant and the LTE variant carries a starting price of ₹64,900. At launch, the Wi-Fi and LTE variants were priced at ₹46,900 and ₹60,900.
Apple also sells an iPad Mini 256GB variant in India, whose selling price has been hiked too. Its Wi-Fi and LTE variants now cost ₹64,900 (from ₹60,900 and ₹79,900 from ( ₹74,900), respectively. If you are interested in buying the iPad Mini from the Apple website, customers can enjoy the iPad Mini that comes in Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight. If you are planning to get a new tablet, Apple is offering ₹7,000 for its device. If you are planning to get a new tablet, Apple is offering ₹7,000 for its devices, including the mini model.
Talking about the specifications, the iPad mini can easily meet most user requirements, though the screen size is compact which is 8.3-inch. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. At the back, it carries a single 12MP wide angle camera and the front also has a 12MP sensor. The iPad mini includes a Type-C adapter, therefore customers with an Android smartphone would not need to purchase an adapter separately. Other key features include touch ID, 5G, Apple Pencil 2nd-Gen support and Bluetooth.
To recall, Apple has introduced the new iPad with a completely revamped design. The Cupertino-based company has dropped the home button from the device, enabling an all-screen design. The new iPad is offered in four new colours: Silver, Blue, Yellow, and Pink. Powering the device is the Apple A14 Bionic chipset and runs on iPadOS 16 operating system.