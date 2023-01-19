Apple HomePod (2nd generation) smart speaker launched: Price and other details

Users can listen to a catalog of over 100 million songs with Apple Music, enjoy Spatial Audio with a single HomePod or as a stereo pair, or create a captivating home theater experience with Apple TV 4K. Using multi room audio with AirPlay, users can simply say “Hey Siri," or touch and hold the top of HomePod to play the same song on multiple HomePod speakers, play different songs on different HomePod speakers, or even use them as an intercom to broadcast messages to other rooms.