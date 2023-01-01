Apple in 2023: AR/VR headset, iPhone 15 series, and other devices we expect3 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM IST
- Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to be priced around $3,000, that roughly translates to ₹2,43,000.
2023 is here and so is our wishlist for Apple devices. This year, we expect the Cupertino-based company to finally unveil its augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) headset along with the new iPhone lineup and new Watch series. Here’s everything we expect the tech giant to launch in 2023