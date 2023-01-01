Apple in 2023: AR/VR headset, iPhone 15 series, and other devices we expect

Apple iPhone 15 series

The 2023 iPhone lineup is rumoured to include the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and the all-new iPhone 15 Ultra. The smartphones are expected to be unveiled in the month of September as always. Design may look general, but Apple is said to offer a titanium chassis for the Pro models. Apple is also rumoured to offer a USB Type-C charging port with the iPhone 15 series. It is expected to support either USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt speeds for data transfer up to 40Gb/s.