Apple includes ISRO-made GPS for iPhone 15 series. Details here2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with new features including NavIC, developed by ISRO.
Tech giant Apple on Tuesday officially unveiled its new high-end iPhones: the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The frame on the Pro models has a brushed look, as opposed to the shiny, stainless steel frame on last year’s models. Not only is titanium cool looking, it’s also more durable while making the phones slightly lighter. The displays are the same size: 6.1 and 6.7 inches.