Apple increases price of its most affordable 2022 iPhone model: Details

Third-generation Apple iPhone has become expensive in India. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of ₹43,900. To recall, the handset has three storage models- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. All three models were priced at ₹43,900, ₹48,900 and ₹58,900 respectively. After the latest price hike, the variants are listed at ₹49,900 (64GB), ₹54,900 (128GB) and ₹64,900 (256GB) on Apple India website. The phone has got an overall price hike of ₹6,000.
Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation) is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 15 out of the box. It is eligible for iOS 16 update. The smartphone has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution. The screen has 326ppi of pixel density and offers up to 625 nits of peak brightness. Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED are the colour options of iPhone SE (3rd gen).
The smartphone comes with an IP67-certified build. Apple iPhone SE (2022) has a single 12MP wide-angle camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. The handset comes with TouchID for security and safety. It is 5G-enabled as well. There is a 7MP camera at the front having f/2.2 aperture lens. The selfie camera comes with six effects — Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High-Key Mono. Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4 for photos, and Photographic Styles are other camera features on the device.
If you are planning to still buy the device, then you may head to Flipkart, as the eatiler is giving discounts on its in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The phone’s 64GB variant is listed at ₹47,990 on Flipkart right now. There is an exchange discount of up to ₹16,900. Bank offers are also available on the phone’s purchase that includes 10% off with Kotak and SBI Bank cards.
Similarly, the phone’s 128GB model is available at ₹52,990. However, the 256GB model is currently out of stock on Flipkart.