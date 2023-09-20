comScore
Apple India announces big discounts on iPhone 15 series up to ₹60,000. Details on offers

 20 Sep 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Apple India accepting pre-orders for iPhone 15 series with discounts up to ₹6000. Release date set for September 22. Discounts also available on other Apple products.

The iPhone 15 Plus now features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. (Apple)
The iPhone 15 Plus now features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. (Apple)

Apple India is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series, with the official release date set for September 22. Customers in India can take advantage of substantial discounts of up to 6000 on the iPhone 15 series. 

As per a report by India Today, these attractive offers can be accessed on the Apple India website as well as at their retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apple India is currently offering an immediate discount of up to 6,000 when you make a purchase on their website using an HDFC Bank card. 

Here are the details on prices after the discount on the latest iPhone 15 series. 

Reportedly, Apple has announced a series of discounts on their latest products in India. The iPhone 15 is now available at a reduced price of 74,900, down from its original price of 79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at 84,900, down from 89,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro is available for 128,900, marked down from 1,34,900. The iPhone 15 Pro Max can be purchased for 153,900, originally priced at 159,900. 

Apple has also discounted the iPhone 14 to 65,900 from 69,900, and the iPhone 14 Plus to 75,900 from 79,900. Additionally, the iPhone 13 is now priced at 56,900, reduced from its previous price of 59,900, and the iPhone SE is available for 47,990, down from 49,900. In the world of wearables, the Apple Watch Series 9 is now offered at 39,400, down from 41,900, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at 86,900, down from 89,900. 

The report adds that in addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is offering discounts on a range of products, including iPads, MacBooks, and more. Customers can enjoy savings of up to 4,000 on iPad Pro models, iPad Air, and various iPad versions.

 

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 11:28 AM IST
