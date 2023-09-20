Apple India announces big discounts on iPhone 15 series up to ₹60,000. Details on offers1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Apple India accepting pre-orders for iPhone 15 series with discounts up to ₹6000. Release date set for September 22. Discounts also available on other Apple products.
Apple India is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series, with the official release date set for September 22. Customers in India can take advantage of substantial discounts of up to ₹6000 on the iPhone 15 series.
