Apple India is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series, with the official release date set for September 22. Customers in India can take advantage of substantial discounts of up to ₹6000 on the iPhone 15 series.

As per a report by India Today, these attractive offers can be accessed on the Apple India website as well as at their retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apple India is currently offering an immediate discount of up to ₹6,000 when you make a purchase on their website using an HDFC Bank card.

Here are the details on prices after the discount on the latest iPhone 15 series.

Reportedly, Apple has announced a series of discounts on their latest products in India. The iPhone 15 is now available at a reduced price of ₹74,900, down from its original price of ₹79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at ₹84,900, down from ₹89,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro is available for ₹128,900, marked down from ₹1,34,900. The iPhone 15 Pro Max can be purchased for ₹153,900, originally priced at ₹159,900.

Apple has also discounted the iPhone 14 to ₹65,900 from ₹69,900, and the iPhone 14 Plus to ₹75,900 from ₹79,900. Additionally, the iPhone 13 is now priced at ₹56,900, reduced from its previous price of ₹59,900, and the iPhone SE is available for ₹47,990, down from ₹49,900. In the world of wearables, the Apple Watch Series 9 is now offered at ₹39,400, down from ₹41,900, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at ₹86,900, down from ₹89,900.

The report adds that in addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is offering discounts on a range of products, including iPads, MacBooks, and more. Customers can enjoy savings of up to ₹4,000 on iPad Pro models, iPad Air, and various iPad versions.